Natalia Bryant Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County

This mother-daughter duo is standing together.

Vanessa Bryant was joined by her daughter in court as her ongoing trial against L.A. County's fire and sheriff's departments continues.

On Aug. 22, Vanessa entered court alongside 19-year-old Natalia Bryant, who Vanessa shares with her late husband Kobe Bryant. Singer Ciara, who is close friends with the Bryants, also joined them at the trial, where E! News was present, with all three of the women wearing black attire.

Their presence in the courtroom comes 12 days after Vanessa's trial against Los Angeles County officially began. Vanessa filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County after firefighters and sheriff's deputies allegedly shared unauthorized photos of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the life of her husband Kobe and her daughter Gianna Bryant, 13.

The first witness to take the stand in the Aug. 22 court proceedings was William Jaeger, who oversaw the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Internal Affairs investigation into the photos.