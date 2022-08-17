Police Deputy Testifies to Sending Out Kobe Bryant Crash Photos While Playing Video Games

Watch : Remembering Kobe Bryant -- Look Back!

Troubling details are emerging amid Vanessa Bryant's ongoing trial against Los Angeles County.



While taking the stand on Aug. 16, police deputy Michael Russell testified that he sent another deputy officer, Ben Sanchez, photos from the site of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant and seven others. Russell claimed that he received the photos from police deputy Joey Cruz hours after the crash and also sent them to another deputy located in the Santa Clarita County.



A "day or two" after the fatal crash, as Russell testified, he and Sanchez were playing Call of Duty and communicating on their headsets when Russell sent Sanchez the photos in his possession, recalling that he "told him it was possible one of them was Kobe Bryant." Sanchez testified that he told Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department investigators that Russell warned him they were "graphic."



During cross examination, Russell said both asking for and sending the photos was a "very callous mistake" and said that he wouldn't do it again.