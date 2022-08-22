Nicola Peltz Spices Up Her Street Style by Channeling Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham

Watch : Nicola Peltz Addresses Alleged Feud With Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham's latest look is Posh approved.

The Transformers: Age Of Extinction actress recently looked like the spitting image of her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. On Aug. 21, Nicola showcased her effortlessly sophisticated style as she and husband Brooklyn Beckham grabbed lunch in Beverly Hills at the hot spot Avra.

For their lunch date, the 27-year-old dressed in a sleek black fitted top paired with a vibrant green pencil skirt, chunky sandal platforms and a thick headband that covered the top half of her slick-straight hair. And considering Nicola recently went back to her brunette roots, the similarities between her and Victoria were uncanny.

Nicola's hair accessory and timeless top were specifically reminiscent of Victoria's signature fashion from 2008. At the time, the former Spice Girls member adored styling her clothes with bold and glitzy headbands.

While attending Roberto Cavalli's 2008/2009 runway during Milan Fashion Week, Victoria stunned in an all-black ensemble and matching thick headband. The look could've easily been mistaken for Nicola's recent get-up.