Demi Lovato Celebrates 30th Birthday with Boyfriend Jute$

Watch : Demi Lovato Debuts Romance With Musician Jutes During NYC Outing

Thirty and thriving.

Demi Lovato celebrated her milestone 30th birthday by going Instagram official with her new boyfriend Jute$.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the "Sober" singer shared a shot of herself and the Canadian artist posing for a selfie in a bathroom mirror, along with the cheeky caption, "Bday bitch with her love."

Jute$ (real name Jordan Lutes) also posted a tribute to Demi on his own Instagram that day, gushing that he was "literally bursting with joy" over his relationship with the pop star.

"Happy birthday baby. ur a 30-year-old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine," he wrote alongside several PDA-packed photos and videos of the couple. "Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)."

Jute$—who collaborated with Demi on a track on her new album—went on to praise his girlfriend's strength and acknowledged how far she has come in her personal journey.