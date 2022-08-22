Demi Lovato Celebrates 30th Birthday with Boyfriend Jute$

Thirty and thriving.
Demi Lovato celebrated her milestone 30th birthday by going Instagram official with her new boyfriend Jute$.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the "Sober" singer shared a shot of herself and the Canadian artist posing for a selfie in a bathroom mirror, along with the cheeky caption, "Bday bitch with her love."
Jute$ (real name Jordan Lutes) also posted a tribute to Demi on his own Instagram that day, gushing that he was "literally bursting with joy" over his relationship with the pop star.
"Happy birthday baby. ur a 30-year-old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine," he wrote alongside several PDA-packed photos and videos of the couple. "Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)."
Jute$—who collaborated with Demi on a track on her new album—went on to praise his girlfriend's strength and acknowledged how far she has come in her personal journey.
"I'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self," he continued. "And that's all u baby ... i'm just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u."
Later that night, the couple was photographed holding hands as they exited hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., after celebrating with a romantic birthday dinner.
The couple recently went public with their relationship, having stepped out for a date in New York City on Aug. 16. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that the pair "looked extremely happy" while walking hand in hand together.
A source close to Demi previously told E! News that the former Disney star and the "OUT THE DOOR" singer have been "secretly dating for months now."
"Things are going really well and they have a lot in common, the insider shared on Aug. 18. "They bond over music."
This new relationship comes two years after Demi split from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich. And though the source notes that the pop star "swore off dating for a while," Jute$ has "restored her faith" in that department.
"She's definitely smitten," the insider explained. "Everyone thinks he is really good for her."