Demi Lovato “Very Happy” Amid New Relationship With Musician

Adding that she was able to "stand on her own two feet" after the breakup, Demi noted that she realized she didn't need "someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted."



As the singer put it, "When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self."



Demi also realized she was moving forward with a brand-new perspective. As she noted, "It was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today."