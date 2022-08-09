Demi Lovato “Very Happy” Amid New Relationship With Musician

Demi Lovato is all coupled up for the summer.
A source close to the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer tells E! News that she is currently "very happy and in a great place," noting that Demi is in "a healthy relationship with a musician boyfriend."
News of the Holy Fvck artist's budding romance comes nearly two years after her split from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich. After the two broke up in September 2020, following a few months of dating, Demi—who came out as non-binary in May 2021—revealed that the breakup was the "best thing that ever happened" to her.
"I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great," she said during The 19th Represents Summit in August 2021. "But that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn't think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé."
The 29-year-old continued, "In hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that's happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself."
Adding that she was able to "stand on her own two feet" after the breakup, Demi noted that she realized she didn't need "someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted."
As the singer put it, "When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self."
Demi also realized she was moving forward with a brand-new perspective. As she noted, "It was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today."