Vicki Gunvalson Weighs in on Tamra Judge's Real Housewives of Orange County Return

Tamra Judge is ready to stir up some new drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Only this time, she'll be without her partner in crime.
Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson were an iconic duo during their time on RHOC, and recently reunited on season two of Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. But when it comes to Tamra's Bravo return for RHOC's upcoming season 17, Vicki exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that she's feeling a bit left out.
"Yes, I have FOMO," she told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and guest host Daryn Carp on August 18. "I'm like any other woman that would be feeling that way."
Vicki wasn't too surprised to learn of best friend's Real Housewives comeback, agreeing with fans that Tamra and RHUGT co-stars Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong used the Peacock series as an audition to return to the franchise full-time. But what did surprise her was her reaction to the news.
"The weird thing I did was cry," the 60-year-old revealed. "I was like, 'I didn't get the call,' and I thought, 'What does she have that I don't have?'"
At the end of the day, Vicki is excited about her friend's return to the series, even if she won't be by her side. "I think we're a good Lucy and Ethel together," she said, "but there's obviously something that Bravo doesn't like about me, and so, I had to accept it."
While her bestie will soon be busy filming, Vicki—who left RHOC after season 14—will have more time to spend with other former Housewives, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville. Despite often butting heads on RHUGT, Vicki shared that they are now in a much better place after getting to know each other better.
"I really love Brandi," she told Daily Pop. "I mean, she was tough, but she's a cool girl. She really is neat, and I've fallen in love with her. She's a great girl."
Despite gaining new friendships out of her RHUGT experience, Vicki revealed that she's not in any rush to return to Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor.
"She had to know it was gonna be chaos," Vicki said of Dorinda's role as hostess. "There was a production crew there and people eating all the hours of the night. It was a lot. Berkshires—the town was cool. I liked the quaintness of it but there was really nothing to do.
Hear Vicki spill more RHUGT behind-the-scenes details in the full interview above.
