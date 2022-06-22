Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson Reveal Where They Stand Amid Ultimate Girls Trip Feud

Watch : Vicki Gunvalson Has ALL the Receipts on Dorinda Medley's Lies

The ladies at the center of the latest Real Housewives feud are speaking out.

Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson have been butting heads since Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two began filming. Previously disagreeing about COVID-19 vaccines and the show's Berkshires setting, the pair are finally addressing their latest drama.

On Instagram, Vicki called out Dorinda's claims that she had sent her hundreds of texts, commenting, "She is an absolute liar. I don't have time to text anyone 100 texts. Don't flatter yourself @dorindamedley." And according to what the Real Housewives of Orange County alum told E! News on the RHUGT premiere red carpet on June 21, she has the proof to back her statement.

"I actually counted them," Vicki said last night of the texts. "She sent me seven, I sent her nine. So, is that a hundred? That's not a hundred. It's called 16, back and forth. But I sent her nine and a voicemail saying, ‘Knock it off.' You don't go deep down where she did, and it was childish."