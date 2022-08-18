Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow to Host the 2022 MTV VMAs

Watch : MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About

We're in for three times the charm at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

For the awards show on Sunday, Aug. 28, three huge performers have been confirmed as hosts for the big night: Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow.



In addition to being one of the ceremony's emcees, Nicki will take center stage in more ways than one since the "Anaconda" rapper will not only perform at the awards ceremony for the first time since 2018, but she's also set to receive this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. That prestigious award was also presented to her soon-to-be co-host LL Cool J in 1997.



Aside from receiving the high honor in the late '90s, LL is no stranger to the VMAs with the three-time nominee winning a Moon Person for "Best Rap Video" in 1991. This year will mark the "Headsprung" rapper's first time in attendance since he graced the stage as a presenter in 2000.