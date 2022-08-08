Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award at 2022 MTV VMAs

Watch : Celebrate Nicki Minaj's B-Day With Her First E! Interview: E! News Rewind

Grab your starships because Nicki Minaj is about to nab a Moon Person trophy.

The rapper, 39, is set to take home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. And the celebration of Nicki will start with a bang (OK, who's now singing "bang bang"?). For the first time in four years, she'll be performing on the MTV VMAs stage.

"I'm receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs!" she wrote on Instagram Aug. 8. "You DO NOT !!!! I REPEAT!!!! You do NOTTTTTT want to miss my performance."

The gold-plated honor is given to artists "for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture," MTV explained. Nicki joins an impressive group too. Missy Elliott, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Madonna and David Bowie are just a few of the stars who've won the award in the past.