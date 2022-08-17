The Rings of Power Cast Share Which Lord of the Rings Stars They'd Love to Meet IRL

The newest Lord of the Rings stars are still as obsessed with the O.G.s as the rest of us.
Morfydd Clark plays a younger version of Cate Blanchett's Galadriel on the franchise's Prime Video prequel series The Rings of Power, which premieres September 1. But when it comes to which cast member from the film trilogy she'd love to have a chat with, it's surprisingly not the Oscar-winning actress.
"I think it'll be Sean Astin," the star exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at the show's L.A. premiere on August 16. "I think he just seems like the most wonderful fan, and he's maintained such passion and joy and connection with the fans over the years. He holds a special place for me."
As for her co-star Benjamin Walker—who plays High King Gil-galad on the show—he said he'd love to hit the pub with none other than Sir Ian McKellan. "We don't have to talk about [J. R. R.] Tolkien," he told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "I just wanna hang out."
Walker did talk about the beloved series' author on the premiere red carpet and shared why he thinks Tolkien's stories have had such a long-lasting impact on pop culture.
"I feel like Tolkien understood the fundamental battle between good and evil, something that we all wrestle with in our lives," the 40-year-old said. "And it's nice to see hope prevail every now and again."
While fans will learn more about Gil-galad—who appeared briefly in the film The Fellowship of the Ring—and Galadriel in the new series, viewers will also be introduced to several new faces.
One of those new characters is Markella Kavenagh's Eleanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, and she told Daily Pop her favorite part about playing the role. "I think her curiosity," the actress said. "I think the fact that she goes up to what she believes in, despite so much resistance from everyone around her."
Fans will also meet Durin IV, played by Owain Arthur, who called filming the show a "very memorable" experience.
"You look at your life in chapters," the actor shared. "There'll be a before Lord of the Rings and an after."
Hear the cast spill more behind-the-scenes secrets in the full interview above.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres September 1 on Prime Video.