Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Amid Drama With "Clown" Kevin Federline

Nicki Minaj has Britney Spears' back till the world ends.
The "Anaconda" rapper defended the pop star amid her ongoing feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline. More than a week after Kevin publicly spoke out about the singer's relationship with their two sons—Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15—Nicki took to her Queen Radio show to put him on blast for his remarks.
"Do understand what kind of a clown you have to be, to be a whole grown f--king man and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin," she said, referring to Britney's star-studded wedding with Sam Asghari earlier this summer. "To do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down."
Nicki continued, "Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved."
The 39-year-old, who collaborated with Britney on a 2011 remix of "Till the World Ends," went on to accuse Kevin of capitalizing on his ex-wife's fame as a "constant 'gotcha' moment," adding, "You think it's OK? You think that anybody is going to feel sorry for you?"
Contending that Britney is a good mother who "loves her kids more than life itself," Nicki questioned how Kevin's comments may affect their teenage sons.
"How dare you encourage this woman's children to be a part of your nonsense?" she asked. "They're kids—they don't know how detrimental this is, but you know. Leave her the f--k alone."
Nicki hasn't been the only star to voice their support for Britney amid her drama with Kevin, who she divorced in 2007 after less than three years of marriage.
When Britney—whose 13-year long conservatorship was terminated last November—shared some words of wisdom she once heard from Jennifer Lopez in an Aug. 13 Instagram post, the Marry Me actress responded, "Stay strong."
Britney's husband Sam also came to her defense after Kevin claimed in an interview with ITV News, which was excerpted by Mail on Sunday, that the Grammy winner's scantily-clad social media posts were one of the reasons for why their sons "have decided they are not seeing her right now."
Calling Kevin "irresponsible to make that statement publicly," Sam wrote on his Instagram Story on Aug. 6, "My wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt [which] is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity [which] can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."
Sam added, "There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves."
E! News reached out to Kevin's attorney for comment regarding Nicki's remarks but did not hear back.