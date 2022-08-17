Coach Outlet Extra 20% Off Frenzy Sale: Score Must-Have Bags & Accessories for Fall Starting at $18

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you want to snag cute designer bags for a great discount, Coach Outlet is the place to shop. Not only do they offer deals up to 70% off, they're constantly adding new styles to the site and they have some pretty great sales throughout the year. In fact, they're having one right now!

For a limited time only, Coach Outlet is throwing an extra 20% off frenzy sale where you can score major savings on best-sellers, classic styles, items from their newly dropped Varsity Collection and more. With fall right around the corner and back to school season underway, it's a great time to add some cute new pieces to your closet.

For instance, we're loving the Mini Jamie Camera Bag with Varsity Stripe from the new Varsity Collection. It's casual-cool, the colors are so cute and it's on sale for $95. It's listed price is nearly $300, so you're definitely getting a good deal there.

There are hundreds of items included in the extra 20% off frenzy sale, and we've rounded up a few we thought you'd love. See our picks below.