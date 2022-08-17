Coach Outlet Extra 20% Off Frenzy Sale: Score Must-Have Bags & Accessories for Fall Starting at $18

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you want to snag cute designer bags for a great discount, Coach Outlet is the place to shop. Not only do they offer deals up to 70% off, they're constantly adding new styles to the site and they have some pretty great sales throughout the year. In fact, they're having one right now!
For a limited time only, Coach Outlet is throwing an extra 20% off frenzy sale where you can score major savings on best-sellers, classic styles, items from their newly dropped Varsity Collection and more. With fall right around the corner and back to school season underway, it's a great time to add some cute new pieces to your closet.
For instance, we're loving the Mini Jamie Camera Bag with Varsity Stripe from the new Varsity Collection. It's casual-cool, the colors are so cute and it's on sale for $95. It's listed price is nearly $300, so you're definitely getting a good deal there.
There are hundreds of items included in the extra 20% off frenzy sale, and we've rounded up a few we thought you'd love. See our picks below.
Coach Mini Jamie Camera Bag With Varsity Stripe
The super cute colors and the varsity stripe make this version of the Mini Jamie Camera Bag truly obsession-worthy. It's originally $298, but with the extra 20% off, you can snag it for $95.
Coach Eva Phone Crossbody
The Eva Phone Crossbody is the perfect purse to wear during events where you want to keep it hands-free like a concert or a carnival. It's super chic, made with refined pebble leather, features four credit card slots and comes in four colors.
Coach Canteen Crossbody In Signature Canvas With Varsity Motif
This stylish canteen crossbody is part of the Varsity Collection that recently dropped on Coach Outlet. It's made with signature coated canvas and smooth leather and features two credit card slots, a couple zip closure and a detachable strap so you can use as a handbag or crossbody. It comes in white and brown. Right now, it's on sale for $127.
Coach Poppy Crossbody With Card Case In Blocked Signature Canvas
With the Poppy crossbody, you not only get a bag that can hold the absolute essentials for the day ahead, you also get a conveniently placed card case. The blocked signature canvas looks so classy, and it's a bag you can wear with so many different things.
Coach Slim ID Card Case In Signature Canvas
Whether you like to carry around the bare minimum or you need to carry around a compact purse, the Slim ID Card Case in Signature Canvas is a must-get. It has three credit card slots and an ID window. It's originally $78 but on sale now for $25. It also makes a great gift!
Coach Horse And Carriage Bag Charm
Give your favorite Coach bag a little something extra with this classy Horse And Carriage Bag Charm. It's originally $58, but you can get it today fo $18.
Coach Andy Crossbody With Horse And Carriage
Coach Outlet shoppers love how soft and comfy the Andy Crossbody With Horse and Carriage is. It's perfect for a casual day out and roomy enough to fit all the essentials and a little more. There are two colors to choose from and it's on sale for an extra 20% off.
Coach Canteen Crossbody
The green of this canteen crossbody bag is a total stunner and will give any outfit a nice pop of color. It's made of crossgrain leather and the dimensions are 7 1/4" L x 6" H x 2 1/2" W.
Coach Lock And Key Bag Charm Key Ring
This super classy key ring set makes a great bag accessory! It's originally $98, but you can get it on sale today for $31.
Coach Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Varsity Motif
This version of the Mini Jamie Camera Bag is a must-have for all the fun fall festivities you'll be partaking in this year. It's originally $278, but you can get it on sale now for $95.
Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out Nordstrom Rack's sale on fall styles.