Kate Spade Surprise Secret Deal: Take 20% Off Best-Selling Styles, the New Disney Collection & More Today

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a fan of Kate Spade's super chic, classy and timeless styles, we've got a deal you don't want to miss!

Kate Spade Surprise, an online site already known for having sitewide deals up to 75% off and seriously jaw-dropping 24-hour Deals of the Day, is having a secret sale where you can take an extra 20% off your purchase of $200 or more. All you have to do is add your items to cart, meet the minimum purchase requirement and enter the code SAVE20.

It's an incredible deal considering they already have so many great discounts sitewide. Plus, they rarely ever offer additional discounts on entire purchases, so it's a promo you definitely want to take advantage of. That's especially true if you're a fan of the Kate Spade Disney collabs.

Kate Spade Surprise recently launched a brand new collection featuring 101 Dalmations. You can score some seriously cute tote bags, crossbody bags, backpacks, clothing and more. Plus, some items like the Small Dalmatians Tote Bag and the large Cruella Tote Bag are already priced at over $200, so you can save an extra 20% right away.

The sale lasts for just a few days only, we be sure to check it out as soon as you can. Again, the promo code is SAVE20 and you can enter that at checkout to receive your discount.

We've rounded up some of our favorite items you can find at Kate Spade Surprise today. See our picks below.