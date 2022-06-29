13 Online Stores With the Best Sale Sections: J.Crew, Lululemon, Nordstrom & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When you spend as much time as we do browsing through various stores' sale sections to find the best deals, you eventually realize that not all clearance sections are created equal. Some online stores just go above and beyond to give you the best styles at the best prices, and we've rounded up those sale and clearance sections you'll want to have on your radar.
So, what makes a good sale section? For us, it's a combination of the number of products available, the frequency in which new items are added, the quality of products on sale, and the discount. While we'll happily take a discount of any amount, you just can't beat the feeling you get knowing you've snagged a pair of $150 jeans for less than $15 or a $400 designer bag for less than $90. Who wouldn't be thrilled at those kinds of savings?
If you're like us and can't resist a good deal, you should be shopping the sale and clearance sections below.
Online Stores With the Best Sale Sections
J.Crew
When it comes to sale sections, nobody does it quite like J.Crew. Not only do they offer discounts over 70% off, which is already amazing in itself, they have epic clearance sales where they offer on additional 50% and sometimes even 60% off on top of that. That means you can score deals like a pair of $150 for just $18. Plus, they're constantly adding new items all the time so you'll find things on sale that are still in season.
ASOS
There are a few reasons why ASOS makes our list of best sale sections. For one, it's massive. We're talking 50,000+ items on sale. Two, they carry a ton of top fashion and beauty brands like Free People, Levi's and Nike. Three, you'll find thousands of items on sale over 80% off! If you have the patience to go through their sale section, you're guaranteed to find some hidden gem deals.
Anthropologie
Love Anthropologie styles but don't love the prices? Anthropologie's sale section has all the best discounts on trendy dresses, home and furniture, accessories, wellness and more. There are a ton of cute things you can score for less than $50. Plus, they also have clearance sales throughout the year where you can take an additional percentage off the already reduced prices.
For example, this 4th of July, Anthropologie is offering an extra 50% off sale. That means you can score this beautiful Farm Rio jumpsuit, originally $200, for just $60.
BaubleBar
Love jewelry? BaubleBar's sale section should definitely be on your radar. Not only do they constantly add items to their sale section, many of these are best-sellers that you can score for less than $25. Throughout the year, they'll also have sales where they offer an extra 20% off sale items.
For 4th of July weekend, BaubleBar added over 100 new items to their sale section with deals starting at just $10.
Coach Outlet
You could argue that Coach Outlet is basically one big sale site since pretty much everything is discounted. However, they do have a clearance section and it's definitely a must-see if you want to score the absolute best deals. Nearly everything within the clearance section is on sale for 70% off. Best part is, Coach Outlet has extra savings events throughout the year where you can score a discount top of the incredible deals already listed. And yes, their clearance section is always included.
Right now, they're having one of those sitewide sales where everything is an extra 15% off at checkout.
Cupshe
Cupshe already offers cute and affordable dresses and swimwear, most of which, are under $50. But if you shop their sale section, you can score deals up to 75% off with prices starting at $2.
Right now they have a ton of cute dresses and swimwear you'll want to wear all summer long. Many of these items are on sale for less than $25, so treat yourself to the wardrobe refresh you need for the season.
Kate Spade Surprise
Like Coach Outlet, Kate Spade Surprise is like one big sale section where you can score up to 75% off bags, jewelry, clothing and more. Right now, they're having their Semi-Annual Sale where they're offering their deepest discounts of the year on sale styles.
Lululemon
Lululemon's We Made Too Much section features some of their best-selling styles and more at a discount. Prices for apparel start at $9. They constantly add new items to their We Made Too Much section, so be sure to keep your eye out for a good deal.
Madewell
Madewell's sale section is definitely worth shopping, especially if you're looking to score a great deal on jeans and basics, as they regularly offer additional discounts to already reduced prices. Right now, they're offering an extra 25% off sale styles for 4th of July.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom carries all the best brands from Free People and Madewell, to Tory Burch, Kate Spade and Coach, which makes their sale section one of the best out there. Not only do you get discounts on top brands, Nordstrom holds big sale events during multiple times of the year, like their Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which offers even more incredible discounts.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack is just full of amazing deals on everything from clothing to home. They even offer flash sales throughout the week on specific items to make it easier to find products you love. If you really want to score the best deals, be sure to check out their huge clearance section. Many times you'll find deals over 80% off. Plus, Nordstrom Rack has several big sales throughout their year such as the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale, which gives you a chance to take an extra percentage off sale items.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn's sale and clearance section features thousands of discounted items including indoor and outdoor furniture, chic storage options, beddings and more. Throughout the year, they even hold Warehouse Sale events where you can find discounts up to 70% off.
Wayfair
Wayfair has everything and anything you could ever need for your home from kitchen appliances to mattresses and everything in between. Their sale section is definitely worth browsing through because they've made it super organized, you can find exactly what you need without having to scroll through thousands of products. Plus, you can find deals up to 80% off during their Warehouse Clearout sales.
