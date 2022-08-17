Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Says She Wants to Marry Chleb Ravenell

Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell's rollercoaster of a relationship has just thrown Southern Charm fans for another loop.
The on-again/off-again couple had seemingly called it quits again after their brief reconciliation on the Bravo series, as Kathryn told Andy Cohen during an August 4 appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she's looking for a potential new partner who's "country, cool and passionate." However, she's now envisioning a future with none other than Chleb himself.
"I can see myself marrying him," she said on the August 15 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. "I feel like it will be a while, but I do think he is the one that I will end up with."
Marriage is a topic Kathryn said she and Chleb—who are currently living in an apartment together but are not back together—have discussed with each other in the past, though neither are in a rush to say "I do."
"I think he and I both know we aren't ready," the 31-year-old shared. "But I like to make jokes out of it because what girl doesn't want to say to the person she knows she'll spend her life with, 'Can't wait to have that ring,' you know?"
Having dreamed of a big, elaborate wedding and dress in the past, Kathryn wants to keep things simple if she does tie the knot with Chleb. "The way that I want to present my marriage to the world and to myself is not with the glitter and the fun and the feathers and all the crap," she said. "I want it to just be super spiritual."
As for which of their Southern Charm co-stars would receive an invite to their special day? "Craig (Conover), Shep (Rose), Austen (Kroll), the guys," the Bravo star revealed. "Love the guys, trust the guys, want them there for my journey. Still getting to know the rest."
However, there's one cast member she is definitely keeping off the guest list. "No Patricia (Altschul)," Kathyrn continued. "She's too flip-floppy. She's for you whenever it's popular to be for you, and then she hates your guts whenever it's popular to hate you."
Beyond a wedding, Kathryn also revealed that she has dreams of building a family with Chleb in the future. Kathryn shares two kids—daughter Kensington, 8, and son Saint, 6—with her ex Thomas Ravenel.
"I want at least two more children, a boy and a girl," she said on the podcast. "And then if we want more, we have more."
Fans will have to tune in to Southern Charm Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo to see what else is in store for Kathryn and Chleb this season.
