Austen Kroll Speaks Out on Summer House Love Triangle With Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller

Watch : Summer House Reunion, Naked and Afraid & Put A Ring On It

The third member of one of Bravo's most talked about love triangles has some thoughts.

Southern Charm's Austen Kroll was at the center of the Summer House season six drama, caught in a romantic mess with stars Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard. Now, he's sharing his side of what went down in Southampton, New York.

"This past summer, I was single, officially, for like the first time," Austen told Bravo's The Daily Dish at the May 16 NBCUniversal upfront presentation. His newly bachelor status made Austen quite the ladies' man on Summer House, as he made out with Lindsay at her 35th birthday party, much to Ciara's displeasure.

Still hung up on Austen after their Winter House fling, Ciara later confronted him about his actions. But Austen's response was not what she wanted to hear.

"Lindsay and I will probably kiss each other on the mouth for the next f--cking 25 years," he told her, "and nothing's going to change that."