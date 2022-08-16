Florence Pugh Addresses Buzz About Her and Harry Styles' Steamy Don't Worry Darling Scenes

Florence Pugh wants viewers to see Don't Worry Darling for more than its steamy scenes.
The actress, 26, who plays Alice in the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed film, shared that she was not a fan of the media storm that centered around the project after the official trailer showed intimate moments between her and Harry Styles, who plays her husband Jack.
"When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it. It's not why I'm in this industry," Pugh told Harper's Bazaar Aug. 16. "Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you're going to have conversations like that."
She continued, "That's just not what I'm going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that."
Pugh—who recently confirmed that she and boyfriend Zach Braff split earlier this year after three years of dating—wasn't the only star of the psychological thriller who spoke out about filming sex scenes. Earlier this year, Styles shared that he wasn't actually naked in Don't Worry Darling, but is nude in the upcoming Michael Grandage-directed movie, My Policeman.
"It does feel vulnerable," the "As It Was" singer shared on The Howard Stern Show in May. "I'd never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways."
He added, "I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust. I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that's involved. If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it. If at any point either one of you is uncomfortable, I think having the conversation where it's like, ‘It doesn't matter if they're getting great stuff, if you don't feel good, you tell me and we'll stop.'"
Don't Worry Darling, which also stars Wilde, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll, is slated to hit theaters on Sept. 23.