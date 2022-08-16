Florence Pugh Addresses Buzz About Her and Harry Styles' Steamy Don't Worry Darling Scenes

Watch : Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED! Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED!

Florence Pugh wants viewers to see Don't Worry Darling for more than its steamy scenes.

The actress, 26, who plays Alice in the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed film, shared that she was not a fan of the media storm that centered around the project after the official trailer showed intimate moments between her and Harry Styles, who plays her husband Jack.

"When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it. It's not why I'm in this industry," Pugh told Harper's Bazaar Aug. 16. "Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you're going to have conversations like that."

She continued, "That's just not what I'm going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that."