Harry Styles Sets the Record Straight on Rumors About New Song "As It Was"

Harry Styles isn't holding back on speculation surrounding his new music.
During an April 1 appearance on Heart Breakfast, the 28-year-old heartthrob revealed that it was the voice of his 5-year-old goddaughter Ruby Winston—daughter of British filmmaker Ben Winston—at the beginning of his newly released single "As It Was."
"it's my goddaughter at the start of the song," he told hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. "That streak of calling me every night before bed and I missed it once and she wanted to let me know that she was quite angry with me about it. And then I dug it up in the studio one day and added it to the start of the song, and it just kind of stuck. I loved it."
On the track, Ruby sweetly says, "Go on Harry, we want to say goodnight to you." After the single was released, many fans took to social media speculating that the voice belonged to one of the children of Harry's girlfriend, Olivia Wilde—mom to Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, who she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.
"so that kid at the beginning of the new harry styles single is olivia wilde and jason sudeikis's kid right?" one person tweeted, while another wrote, "i'm convinced the new song is harry talking to olivia's kids ….. the kids at the beginning ???? the reference to their daddy living alone ????? LEAVE AMERICA TWO KIDS FOLLOW HER ?????? HELLO ?????? all roads lead to olivia and i'm not mad."
Olivia and the "Watermelon Sugar" singer were first seen together while attending a mutual friend's wedding in January 2021. The two have been spotted together several times since, and while they are opting to keep their romance private, Harry did admit in his Heart Breakfast interview that "As It Was" is about his personal life.
"I try and write from personal experience for almost everything," he shared. "So, I think over the last couple of years with the forced pause that happened for a long time for all of us, I think I had a lot of time to kind of think about work out who I was, away from music and get a little more comfortable with that. I think that allowed me to make this album from a very liberated place."
Last November, Harry talked to Dazed about why he doesn't say much about his current relationship with the Don't Worry Darling director, saying, "I've always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life."