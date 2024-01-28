Haus Labs Review: How Lady Gaga's TikTok-Viral Foundation, Lip Lacquers and More Products Hold Up

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's a million reasons why Lady Gaga's Haus Labs has captured the attention of beauty insiders.

While the cosmetics brand originally hit the market in 2019, launching with a kaleidoscope of shimmer shadows, a smudge-proof liquid eyeliner and punchy lipsticks, it recently underwent a major makeover.

The superstar not only renamed her company—Haus Labs by Lady Gaga—but she released entirely new products, upgraded the formulas and partnered with a different retailer (Sephora after previously being sold on Amazon).

As a fan of the House of Gucci star's original makeup, her unexpected shake-up immediately piqued my interest. Plus, after the foundation, setting powder and lip lacquers went viral on TikTok, I knew I needed to put them to the test.

Below is my honest review of Lady Gaga's new and improved Haus Labs.