Everything to Know About TikTok Now and How It Compares to BeReal

What are you doing right now?

That's what TikTok wants you to tell the world, with its upcoming new feature TikTok Now.

"Making possible deeper connection and entertainment in a fun format, TikTok Now invites you and your friends to capture what you're doing in the moment using your device's front and back camera," TikTok said in a statement. "You'll receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to easily share what you're up to."

The notification contains lightning emojis and the words, "Time to Now."

TikTok Now may appear familiar to some users. BeReal, a French social media app, notifies its subscribers simultaneously at random times to capture and share a front and back camera photo within two minutes. Its push notification reads, "It's time to BeReal."

TikTok Now also includes privacy features. Users under the age of 16 will have their accounts set to private. Those under age 18 cannot share content on the Explore feed. And for those between ages 13 and 15, only their friends will be permitted to comment on their content.