Nordstrom Rack Jaw-Dropping 60% Off Sandal Deals: Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, and More

Revamp your footwear collection with these major sandal discounts from Nordstrom Rack.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 13, 2022 11:30 AM
E! Insider Shop: Nordstrom Rack Sandal Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Put your best foot forward with a new pair of shoes... or two... or three. If you're thinking "I wish" knowing all too well that a shopping spree isn't in your budget, head over to Nordstrom Rack. It's the best destination for major discounts on all of your favorite brands.

Right now, Nordstrom Rack has some 60% off sandal deals on Birkenstock, Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden, Madewell, Vince Camuto, Aerosoles, Nine West, Cult Gaia, Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, BCBG, Crocs, and more top brands. There's no catch. There's no promo code to remember. Just pick out your favorite styles and the prices are as marked. Here are some of the standout styles from the sale.

Jeffrey Campbell Sandal Deals

Jeffrey Campbell Danae Curb Link Slide Sandal

You have your dressy shoes and you have your casual shoes, but the smartest purchases are those styles that work for multiple dress codes. These chain flats from Jeffrey Campbell definitely fit the bill.

$90
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Jeffrey Campbell Capricia Feather Mule

Are these over-the-top? Yes. Do I have them in multiple colors? Also, yes. Stop playing it safe with your footwear and have fun with these feather-adorned heels.

$160
$75
Nordstrom Rack

BCBG Sandal Deals

BCBG Walina Lucite Wedge Sandal

Clear shoes go with everything, literally. You can pair these with so many outfits. They're definitely worth the investment.

$99
$41
Nordstrom Rack

Betsey Johnson Sandal Deals

Betsey Johnson Heeled Strappy Sandal

Get a little avant-garde with these sophisticated heels, which also come in beige.

$119
$49
Nordstrom Rack

Crocs Sandal Deals

Crocs Baya Clog

Crocs have such a devoted following because they're incredibly comfortable, supportive, and durable. Find out what you're missing and get pair. Nordstrom Rack has them on sale in several colors.

$50
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Cult Gaia Sandal Deals

Cult Gaia Aviva Slingback Sandal

Take your look to the next level with these ball-heeled sandals.

$398
$230
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Sandal Deals

Kate Spade New York Rhodes Slide Sandal

Who knew it was possible for a "casual" shoe to be so incredibly chic? This monochromatic pair is an absolute must.

$178
$83
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Bernadette Polka Dot Bow Sandal

Bow hard or go home with these Kate Spade flats, which are also available in gold, pink, and bright green.

$98
$49
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Sandal Deals

Steve Madden Square Open-Toe Sandal

Get yourself a pair of clear sandals. This pair is oh-so-chic and clear goes with everything. Literally.

$80
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Amir Slide Sandal

I have bought these sandals every other summer for years. They are so simple, yet I get so many compliments every time I wear them. I only have them in the black, but they also come in four additional colors.

$90
$49
Nordstrom Rack

Who What Wear Sandal Deals

Who What Wear Penelope Sandal

These heels were mint to be in your closet. They're also available in tan and ivory.

$99
$28
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Sandal Deals

Sam Edelman Briar Slide Sandal

Feel comfy and look fashionable with these textured chic slides. I have these in every color. They also come in black, white, blue, and yellow. 

$120
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Starla Leather Mule

If you love the look of heels, but you loathe wearing them, mules are the way to go. This quilted style comes in five gorgeous colorways.

$120
$48
Nordstrom Rack

Stuart Weitzman Sandal Deals

Stuart Weitzman Cassie Flip Flop

These Stuart Weitzman shoes prove the impossible: flip flops can be sophisticated.

$250
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Nine West Sandal Deals

Nine West Thong Toe Heeled Sandal

Orange you loving these heeled sandals? They're also on sale in black and mint.

$69
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Sandal Deals

Vince Camuto Margry Ankle Strap Block Heel Sandal

Add these to your cart immediately. They go with everything and they're beyond comfortable. 

$100
$44
Nordstrom Rack

Steven New York Sandal Deals

Steven New York Jercy Sandal

We all know how versatile a nude shoe is, but these prove that all beige shoes are not the same. These rolled strap heels are everything and more.

$129
$44
Nordstrom Rack

Mia Sandal Deals

Mia Lexa Platform Slide Sandal

These slides have a contoured footbed and they're so on-trend. Nordstrom Rack has them in four colors.

$30
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Aerosoles Sandal Deals

Aerosoles Emmex Block Heel Slingback Sandal

If you have to wear heels, Aerosoles always comes through with supreme comfort. I can wear these all day (and night) without an issue. They come in cream and tan too.

$99
$56
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Sandal Deals

Madewell The Boardwalk Double-Strap Slide Sandal

It doesn't get any easier than these tan, Madewell slides.

$60
$34
Nordstrom Rack

Birkenstock Sandal Deals

Birkenstock Arizona Wool Sandal

Take your comfort up a notch in wool-lined sandals from Birkenstock. These also come in grey.

$100
$63
Nordstrom Rack

Dolce Vita Sandal Deals

Dolce Vita Braided Flat Sandal

These braided, flat sandals are an everyday must-have. Nordstrom has them in them in three colorways.

$70
$31
Nordstrom Rack

Chase and Chloe Sandal Deals

Chase and Chloe Devon Ball Heel Ankle Strap Sandal

Another trick to avoiding high heels and stay stylish is to opt for low heels with an interesting geometric heel. These come in pink and blue.

$58
$25
Nordstrom Rack

While you're shopping, check out these 31 affordable Amazon picks to build your capsule wardrobe.

