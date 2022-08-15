Cardi B Credits Onions for Restoring Her Hair Back to Health

Watch : How Cardi B Changes Diapers With Long Nails: TUTORIAL

Cardi B is peeling back the layers behind her beauty secrets.

While the "WAP" rapper may have access to the best treatments and products on the market, she revealed the secret to her healthy hair is a particular tear-inducing pantry staple : onions.

"My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair," the Grammy winner's Aug. 12 Instagram message read. "I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy."

Although one would expect for the onions to smell, Cardi pointed out that her homemade treatment is odorless, adding, "I notice [sic] that it's been giving a shine to my hair."

The 29-year-old posted close-up shots of her hip-length hair to showcase the progress she's made. In one video selfie, the star's hair gleamed in the sunlight and looked silky smooth.