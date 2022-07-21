Cardi B’s Reebok Collection Is a Reminder To Be True to Yourself

Cardi B's latest Reebok collaboration was designed with all bodies in mind.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 21, 2022 9:10 PMTags
FashionMusicLife/StyleShoesShoppingShop With E!Cardi BShop Designer CollaborationsShop FashionCelebrity Shopping
Cardi B ReebokReebok

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Cardi B's individuality is always at the forefront in her fashion and her music, which was emphasized when she dropped the Let Me Be…Enchanted Collection with Reebok in June 2022. If you wanted more of those high-energy, over-the-top styles, that was only the first part of the collection. Today, the rapper launched the second half.

"Everyone knows that I am always going to be 100% Cardi. That's why I wanted to create a more customizable apparel line with Reebok so everyone who wears the collection can be true to themselves and create looks with my pieces that are unique to their personality," Cardi B said in a press release.

The collection is designed with all bodies in mind, with inclusive sizing ranging from 2XS to 4X. There are also some options for kids and babies. Channel Cardi's bright, energetic state of euphoria with these Reebok styles.

read
Cardi B's Reebok Collection Makes a Bold Statement With an Attitude to Match

Cardi B's Reebok Drop

Reebok Cardi B Knit Hoodie & Cardi B Knit Pants

This hoodie is just as bold as Cardi B's personality. It's oversized with voluminous sleeves and it's cropped. Its fabric was sourced through sustainable cotton farming and are made with at least 50% Better Cotton. This sweatshirt is also available in teal and black, with plus size options as well.

Bring a little bit of drama to your sweatpants collection. They're high-waisted and perfect for many occasions. They cinch at the ankles and they have oversized pockets on each leg. These pants come in teal and black, with plus sizes too.

$65
Hoodie
$75
Pants

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tyler Cameron Reveals Where His Friendship With Matt James Stands

2

Kendall Jenner Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Trespasser

3

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

Reebok Cardi B Knit Hoodie & Cardi B Knit Pants- Plus Size

And, of course, Cardi included some plus options. This cropped sweatshirt is available in sizes ranging from 1X to 4X and the pants have the same sizing. Both are available in pink and teal too.

$65
Hoodie
$75
Pants

Cardi B Classic Leather V2 Shoes

These are bold, exaggerated sneakers with an amped up lug sole. Choose from five fashionable colorways—Quartz Glow, Whisper Blue, Pink Fusion, Core Black, and Chalk. These also come in grade school and preschool sizes.

$110
Women
$75
Grade School
$65
Preschool

Reebok Cardi B Leotard

Rock this ice blue two-piece leotard with the blue sneakers from the "I am.... Enchanted" collection. This look is bold, daring, and made with women's bodies in mind. You can wear wear the leotard and the bralette together or mix and match them with other pieces to layer your own unique ensemble.

This leotard also comes in pink and teal.

$75
Standard Size
$75
Plus Size

Reebok Cardi B Bralette

This Reebok x Cardi B bralette gives off true Cardi attitude with some corset-inspired design elements. It has built-in support and shaping that expresses Cardi B's body-positive philosophy. This bralette also comes in pink and blue.

 

$45
Standard
$45
Plus Size

Reebok Cardi B Corduroy Cover-Up, Crop Top, and High-Rise Tights

This corduroy cover-up is the ultimate option. Wear this is a light jacket in spring and summer or a top in the colder months. Button it up or leave it open over your favorite bralette. There are a ton of styling options with this one. It comes in teal and it's available in plus sizes as well.

The crop top has cut-outs and some built-in underwear to give you some flattering support. You can also get this in blue. It comes in plus sizes too.

Complete the look with some bold high-rise leggings, which come in pink, blue, and black. There are plus size options as well.

 

 

 

$90
Cover-Up
$55
Crop Top
$75
Leggings

Reebok Cardi B Fur Ombre Jacket (Unisex)

You'll stand out in every crowd when you rock this ombre zip-up. This fun faux fur coat perfectly coordinates with the pink and purple shoes. 

 

$300
Reebok

Reebok Cardi B Freestyle Hi Women's Shoes

These sleek monochromatic shoes are incredibly chic, but they also evoke Cardi B's unapologetic attitude with the golden tongue artwork at the front (click through the images to see this fun detail, you'll love it, for sure). Choose between blue, lilac, and grey. 

 

$90
Reebok

While you're shopping at Reebok, check out these celebrity-worn styles.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tyler Cameron Reveals Where His Friendship With Matt James Stands

2

Kendall Jenner Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Trespasser

3

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

4

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Mason's Alleged Social Media Accounts

5

Ricky Martin Wins in Court After Nephew Withdraws Allegations