Cardi B’s Reebok Collection Is a Reminder To Be True to Yourself

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Cardi B's individuality is always at the forefront in her fashion and her music, which was emphasized when she dropped the Let Me Be…Enchanted Collection with Reebok in June 2022. If you wanted more of those high-energy, over-the-top styles, that was only the first part of the collection. Today, the rapper launched the second half.

"Everyone knows that I am always going to be 100% Cardi. That's why I wanted to create a more customizable apparel line with Reebok so everyone who wears the collection can be true to themselves and create looks with my pieces that are unique to their personality," Cardi B said in a press release.

The collection is designed with all bodies in mind, with inclusive sizing ranging from 2XS to 4X. There are also some options for kids and babies. Channel Cardi's bright, energetic state of euphoria with these Reebok styles.