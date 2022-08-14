Tristan Thompson Shows Off Son Prince's Basketball Skills During a "Training Day"

Like father, like son.
On Aug. 13, NBA star Tristan Thompson, who recently became a father of four, shared on his Instagram images of his eldest son Prince Thompson, 5, showcasing his own basketball skills during a "training day."
In a video, the child, whose mother is the pro athlete's ex Jordan Craig, wears a Chicago Bulls jersey bearing his dad's name while dribbling a ball, which he later swaps for another, while guided by a trainer. Tristan exclaims, "Keep it up!" and "Yes, sir!"
The athlete captioned the clip, "Starting them early."
Tristan also shared a photo of Prince smiling on the court while holding up a basketball.
The pro basketball player shared the images of his eldest son more than a week after Khloe Kardashian's rep confirmed that Tristan and the Kardashians star welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. The former couple are also parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.
"They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby," a source told E! News last week. "True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister."
Khloe, the source added, "loves watching her and seeing her in this new role" and is "in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling."
In addition to Prince, True and her newborn brother, whose name has not been revealed publicly, Tristan also has another son, Theo, with Maralee Nichols, who had filed a paternity lawsuit against him last year.
Their legal battle was made public in December, just before Theo was born and a month after Tristan and Khloe's youngest baby was conceived via embryo transfer to a surrogate. In January, after the athlete was confirmed to be Theo's father, he apologized to Khloe for causing her "heartache and humiliation" following the scandal.
Earlier this month, another source told E! News that "there is no chance of reconciliation" between the Good American founder and Tristan, adding, "Khloe has fully moved on and has been very clear in that."