Vince Camuto Flash Sale: Get These $99 Top-Selling Sandals For $35 Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shoes make the outfit, don't you think? You can wear the same clothes and totally change up your vibe with a different pair of shoes. Plus, it's really so important to invest in high-quality shoes. You need to feel supported and comfortable throughout the day. No one has time to be bogged down (or possibly injured) by uncomfortable shoes. If you are in the mood to shop, Vince Camuto has footwear that's reliable, durable, and in style. What more could you want? Well, a discount would be nice, right?

Today only, there's a major deal on one of the brand's top-selling styles. The Vince Camuto Semtera Woven-Strap Sandal typically costs $99, but you get a pair for just $35. That's a $65 discount. These shoes are a total must-have because of their versatility. They work great for a casual setting or if you have to dress up. They strike the perfect balance of polish and comfort. There are five gorgeous colors to choose from.

If you adore these shoes, today is the day to shop. You can only get this discount for 24 hours.