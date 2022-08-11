Remi Bader Couldn't Find Clothes That She Loved, so She Designed Her Own

We interviewed Remi Bader because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products shown are from Remi's Revolve clothing line and Victoria's Secret PINK. Remi is a paid spokesperson for PINK. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you feel like you're constantly on the search for the "perfect" outfit, but nothing is quite right, you're not alone. Remi Bader became a TikTok sensation with her clothing hauls and clothing reviews, often sharing her frustrations about the lack of trendy options that she felt flattered her body. As Remi's social media audience grew, so did her love of fashion. She went from someone who loathed shopping and trying on clothes to our go-to girl for an honest take. When Remi couldn't find the clothes she wanted to wear, she made her own.

Remi partnered with Revolve to design her own clothing drop and Victoria's Secret PINK for a capsule collection. Both collaborations have an emphasis on size inclusivity and the latest trends, of course. In an E! interview, Remi shared, "I never thought it would be possible to work with Revolve or PINK. When they told me about plans to extend sizes and when I learned how passionate they were about that, I was so excited. It felt great they thought I was the right person to represent these changes."

Remi said, "For me, shopping is about putting in that effort. I love finding clothes that make me feel good and I love sharing that with people to make the shopping process a little bit easier for them." And now she's making the clothes herself.

Remi talked all about designing her line with Revolve, teaming up with PINK, and embracing her admittedly unexpected career as a content creator.