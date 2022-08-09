These $30 Target Sandals Are All Over TikTok: Get In on the Trend Before They Sell Out

If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these reviews from Target shoppers.

Mad Love Marni Jelly Slide Heels Reviews

A Target customer said, "cute 90s style for cheaper price than the Gucci ones."

Another explained, "Was looking for a cute comfy heel to wear to a concert and so glad I came across these! They were perfect for the entire night. My mentor attended the show with me and when she saw them she thought they were Gucci lol. We compared her Gucci to these and like another review said, they are the perfect dupe. I love them so much I went back for the pink pair and my mentor said she's going to pick up a black for her at Target lol. I wear a 6 and got a 6. Great fit."

A shopper gushed, "I LOVE these! I saw them and immediately knew I needed them. I got them in the baby pink! They seem super comfortable as well and look like the Gucci ones for waaay less!"

"These are not just cute, they are actually quite comfortable. I wore them working retail standing up all day and they never got uncomfortable," a fan reviewed.

Someone else admitted, "I'm blown away by these! As someone with wide feet, these fit so nicely on my feet and make me feel like I'm living my Barbie dream!!! They're super comfortable too! I have feet problems and they get irritated fast but I went out for 6+ hours with them and didn't feel like my feet were gonna fall off. Might buy a second pair in another color."

A Target shopper declared, "The absolute CUTEST. Just buy them!!! My Polly Pocket dreams come true!"

Another reviewed, "Love these shoes! I seriously made them a weekly go to for my bank job. Please make more colors..and neon!!"