The Easy Way Abbi Jacobson Convinced Rosie O’Donnell to Appear in A League of Their Own

A League of Their Own EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's Impactful Cameo

Rosie O'Donnell wasn't afraid to step up to the plate again.

The actress, who played brash Rockford Peach third basewoman Doris Murphy in the 1992 A League of Their Own movie, appears in the new A League of Their Own series, which premieres Aug. 12 on Prime Video.

For series creator Abbi Jacobson, it was a dream come true.

"It was so special to have Rosie on the show for every single person involved," Abbi exclusively told E! News. "Rosie came into the writers' room and spoke to all of our writers about her experience on the film and her queer experience. It was a very special moment the days she was on set for everyone."

While Rosie steps back into the world of the A League of Their Own, she takes on an entirely different role in the series. Rosie plays a bar owner named Vi, a gregarious fan of the Peaches who eventually crosses paths with Abbi's character Carson and soon welcomes her into her world.