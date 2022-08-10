Amanda Seyfried Wishes Intimacy Coordinators Were Present Earlier in Her Career

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Shares the LIE That TRAUMATIZED Her

Amanda Seyfried looks back at the early days of her career much differently now.

The 36-year-old actress, who was nominated for an Emmy this year for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout, recognizes how she sacrificed privacy for the sake of making those around her happy.

"Being 19, walking around without my underwear on—like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?" Seyfried said to Porter magazine Aug. 7. "Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn't want to upset anybody and I wanted to keep my job. That's why."

Though Seyfried said she managed to remain "pretty unscathed" from the experience, she noted that things have progressed in a positive direction, with the publication noting, "In some ways, she wishes she could be coming up now, in an era where intimacy coordinators are an on-set requirement and actors are in a better position to speak up."