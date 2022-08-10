Here's Why Jason Momoa Is Calling Out One of His Past Films for Being a "Big Pile of S--t"

Watch : Jason Momoa ACCIDENTALLY Reveals Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman

Jason Momoa is not holding back.

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor, 43, shared that there is one film that he believes was ruined for him.

"I've been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it's out of your hands," he told British GQ Aug. 8. "Conan [the Barbarian] was one of them. It's one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of sh--t."

While Jason didn't expand on why the Marcus Nispel-directed movie is not one of his favorites, the film—which currently holds a 25 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes—did not receive great reviews after its 2011 release.

At the time, renowned film critic Roger Ebert gave Conan the Barbarian one and a half stars and called the movie "a brutal, crude, witless high-tech CGI contrivance," while critic Derek Malcolm of the London Evening Standard said, "It's like an expensive B-movie that makes a lot of noise but signifies absolutely nothing."