Amber Heard Claims Aquaman 2 Role Was Reduced Amid Ongoing Legal Battle With Johnny Depp

Watch : 5 BOMBSHELLS From Amber Heard's Testimony Against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard claims to know the reason her screen time in Aquaman 2 was allegedly scaled way back.



On May 16, while on the stand as part of Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against her, the actress opened up about her role in 2023's Aquaman 2. After starring in 2017's Justice League and 2018's Aquaman, Heard is set to reprise her role of Mera in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, according to Heard, her part was cut down after Depp's former lawyers called her abuse allegations a "hoax" in 2019.

"I was given a script, then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it," she testified. "That depicted my character and another character—without giving any spoilers away—two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch."

Heard also stated that she "couldn't renegotiate" her contract after the fact and that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was her last movie under the contract.