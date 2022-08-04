Real Housewives' Crystal Kung Minkoff Embodies "Glamour on a Budget" With Her $38 Confessional Top

We interviewed Crystal Kung Minkoff because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is such a luxurious escape, minus some of the drama, of course. The women really bring it with their hair, makeup, outfits, and even the home decor. Glamour is the name of the game, or so it seems. Yes, they all have some professional help here and there with stylists and makeup artists, but sometimes, the Housewives are just like us on their quest for budget-friendly finds. In fact, Crystal Kung Minkoff told E! all about her surprisingly affordable fashions that she wears on the show.
The RHOBH star revealed, "My last confessional look had a $38 top. The top before that was under $200. And my first look was under $300. This season, it was very intentional because the show is all about glamour and I get that and it's really important but you can have glamour on a budget."
If you want to channel Crystal's glamour on a budget, check out her confessional interview top.
The Bravolebrity explained, "It's really about feeling confident knowing that you can wear those kinds of things that are not necessarily expensive but knowing that you feel good in it and that's my philosophy. I don't necessarily feel better in something that's more expensive. So, I'm very intentional about putting on things that are affordable and letting everyone know that you can be in a Housewives confessional in something that's under $40."
Crystal elaborated, "It's about feeling okay about it. I grew up in Northridge with immigrant parents and we were on a budget and I'm the ultimate Maxxinista. I love TJ Maxx. I love an outlet. I love a discount. I love Costco. I mean, my clothes are a majority from Costco. I wear a lot of Costco clothes. I swear to God."
Crystal Kung Minkoff's $38 Confessional Look
Crystal makes Real Housewives style super accessible with this $38 top that's very on-trend with thumbholes on the sleeves. This sheer, geometric top proves that turtlenecks can be fun.
You can also get this sheer top in aqua, which happens to be on sale for just $27.
Crystal isn't the only one who's a fan of this mesh top. If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Revolve shoppers.
AFRM Zadie Top Reviews
A shopper raved, "Absolutely love this unique shirt! I've only worn this once & received so many compliments."
Someone else urged, "CUTE, long sleeves. Just get it!"
"Super cute and great quality. Perfect weekend top," a Revolve customer reviewed.
Another person reviewed, "Looove! So cute-sized down for snug. I have one of these tops in a larger size a it fits too, just a little loose for breathing room."
—With reporting by Mike Vulpo
If you're looking for more Real Housewives of Beverly Hills-inspired shopping, Crystal recommended this curling iron.