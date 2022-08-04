Real Housewives' Crystal Kung Minkoff Embodies "Glamour on a Budget" With Her $38 Confessional Top

We interviewed Crystal Kung Minkoff because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is such a luxurious escape, minus some of the drama, of course. The women really bring it with their hair, makeup, outfits, and even the home decor. Glamour is the name of the game, or so it seems. Yes, they all have some professional help here and there with stylists and makeup artists, but sometimes, the Housewives are just like us on their quest for budget-friendly finds. In fact, Crystal Kung Minkoff told E! all about her surprisingly affordable fashions that she wears on the show.

The RHOBH star revealed, "My last confessional look had a $38 top. The top before that was under $200. And my first look was under $300. This season, it was very intentional because the show is all about glamour and I get that and it's really important but you can have glamour on a budget."

If you want to channel Crystal's glamour on a budget, check out her confessional interview top.