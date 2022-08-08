Taylor Armstrong Stopped Watching RHOBH After This Season 9 Fight

It's not easy watching your friends fight—especially if they're doing it on national television.
So, when the fallout between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards started to play out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Taylor Armstrong—who was and still is close friends with both ladies—could no longer tune in to the show she once starred on.
As the soon-to-be O.C. Housewife explained on the Aug. 8 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, "I do not watch the Housewives shows and not because I don't think they're great, but it's truly, it's so hard for me to see my friends argue with one another because I know what those feelings are like and it almost brings up an anxiety for me, especially when Kyle and Lisa were still on the show."
Knowing that the season nine drama dubbed puppygate was about to come to a head—and result in the end of Kyle and Lisa's years-long friendship—Taylor said she was "just waiting for that to blow up eventually, and it would have been just way too painful for me to watch."
"I care for both of them," Taylor added, "and when they're together and things are good, they're absolutely hysterical...But you know, it's hard to have two queens."
Lisa left RHOBH before season nine wrapped and she and Kyle have remained on the outs ever since. Asked on the Behind the Rope podcast if she'd ever try to stage a meeting between the two, Taylor said the mere idea was "terrifying."
"Part of me likes it," she explained. "I would say, sometimes we say on TV, the producer in me thinks it's a great idea. The human being in me finds it terrifying."
Though Kyle and Lisa would both be upset about a secretly arranged meeting, Taylor said she'd be more concerned about Lisa's reaction, adding, "I don't know that I would push her buttons as much as I could probably push Kyle's a little bit more."
Catch up with past seasons of both RHOBH and RHOC on Peacock. You can also watch new episodes of RHOBH season 12 Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
