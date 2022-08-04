Kylie Jenner Fires Back at Claim of Unsanitary Protocols at Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner is beating out criticism over how she runs Kylie Cosmetics.
On Aug. 4, the beauty mogul was quick to respond to a claim made by Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy-winning makeup artist, for purportedly not following "proper sanitation protocols" during a visit to the Kylie Cosmetics laboratory.
Kylie recently posted photos of herself wearing a white lab coat while overseeing some of the "new magic" in the works for her makeup line in Milan, Italy. That's when Kevin called out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for not having protective gear on and accused her of "gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics."
"I'm a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. I have very short hair, and I've NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask...and disposable GLOVES," he wrote on Instagram. "I'd like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor - without following proper sanitation protocols."
In the comments section, Kylie refuted the allegation, saying that the pictures were "not taken in a manufacturing facility," but rather at a place that was "nowhere near" where her products were being made for consumers.
"i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. that's completely unacceptable i agree," she replied, explaining that the snaps showed her in "a small personal space creating my own fun samples."
She added, "no one is putting customers at risk ! shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!"
However, Kevin was not pleased with her response and went on to note how she was also pictured "without PPE or your hair tied back" while standing next to an industrial mixer containing what appeared to be product. "shame on me? NO, shame on you," he wrote back. "Just take responsibility for your mistake and move on."
Kylie has not publicly responded to Kevin's latest comment. E! has not verified whether or not Kylie was in a manufacturing facility.
This was not the first time Kylie has defended her beauty empire. Back in 2016, just two years after launching Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie fired back at "haters" after the makeup brand received an F grade from the Better Business Bureau following customer complaints.
"I'm continuing to learn and I just want to make everyone happy. Because so many of you spoke out, I'm excited to tell you that the Better Business Bureau has looked at the facts and changed the rating," she said in a statement issued on her website at the time. "I'm sick and tired of people coming for my business. I love everything about Kylie's Cosmetics and I will do anything in my power to protect and improve it every day and make you guys happy."