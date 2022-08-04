Kylie Jenner Taps Into Barbiecore With Unique Hand-Grabbing Top

Kylie Jenner's latest fashion moment proves she's the definition of a Barbie doll.
The Kardashians star recently touched down in London with her and Travis Scott's 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. There, the mother-daughter duo stepped out in style wearing fashionable ensembles.
Kylie appeared to tap into the popular Barbiecore trend that erupted earlier this year after Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling set the internet ablaze with photos of their costumes from the upcoming Barbie movie set.
On Aug. 4, she sported a long-sleeve top in a bright pink hue which she paired with a black mini skirt. The outfit, which clung to the body like a glove, featured a unique accessory: 3-D hands that wrapped around the fabric.
The blouse snapped together with the hands covering the chest, while the skirt's gloves were placed at the hips, creating the illusion someone was holding onto her from the back.
The reality TV star's get-up was actually vintage, and pulled from Comme des Garçons' 2007 collection.
She completed her Barbie pink look with clear strap heels by Gianvito Rossi and a tiny patent leather handbag from Amina Muaddi.
Kylie's daughter looked just as chic, wearing a cute black halter top and blue patchwork denim pants that matched her sneakers. In Kylie's Instagram Story, she and Stormi posed together in front of the Kylie Cosmetics display at the famous London department store, Harrods.
Just two days earlier ago the beauty mogul showcased her and Stormi's twinning moment. Taking to TikTok on Aug. 2 to post a photo of their dazzling manicure, which included nail gems on their fingers.
She captioned the video, "nails with bestie."
Kylie's baby boy, who she and Travis welcomed in February, appears to also be following in his parents' fashionable footsteps—literally! On July 31, the 24-year-old snapped a photo of her son's impressive shoe collection, which included a few mini Air Jordans.
She wrote on Instagram Stories, "IT'S JUST TOOOOOO CUTE."