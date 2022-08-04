Back to School Sales That'll Save You the Most Money: School Supplies, Fashion & More Starting at $0.25

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It's that time of the year again. Back to school shopping season is officially here, and so are all the amazing savings. Whether you're shopping for your kids or yourself, we've rounded up all the back to school 2022 sales and deals you don't want to miss.
Shopping for school supplies can get pretty costly, especially with how long some supply lists are. Fortunately, you can score some good quality school essentials for cheap. Both Target and Walmart are having back to school sales right now where you can get crayons, pencils, glue sticks, folders and more starting at $0.25. There are so many essentials on sale for under $1 right now, you'll want to take advantage of those deals.
If you're looking to add new pieces to your wardrobe this season, several brands and retailers are offering end-of-summer sales where you can get discounts on top of discounts. For instance, Coach Outlet is offering an extra 20% off bags and more that are already up to 70% off. If you want to get new jeans for fall, Abercrombie & Fitch's Semi-Annual Denim Event is offering 30% off all jean styles.
We've rounded up some of the best back to school sales and deals happening now. Check those out below.
The Best Back-to-School 2022 Sales & Deals
Amazon
Amazon has great back-to-school deals on all the essential school supplies like pencils, pens, notebooks, highlighters and more. You can even find great value sets and discounts that are lower in price than at other stores. Some current deals include Simple Modern tumblers for 25% off, these top-rated Pilot G2 pen packs for up to 45% off, and all these great off-to-college savings on home, fashion and more.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack's "Rack to School" Sale is on and they're offering deals up to 88% off kids' styles, young adult fashion and dorm essentials. Top brands including Free People, Billabong, Madewell, Good American and Nike are included in the sale. The sale lasts for a limited-time only, so be sure to see what they have to offer before the sale ends.
Target
If you're shopping for school supplies, Target should be one of the first places you'll want to shop. Right now, they're offering $0.25 and $0.50 deals on crayons, glue, pencils, sharpeners, folders and more. They also have cute lunch boxes for $15 and backpacks for kids under $40. Target's back-to-school offers also include $18 women's jeans and 30% off adult backpacks. Be sure to check out Target today to see what other offers they have for you.
Walmart
Walmart's back-to-school deals include school supplies up to 75% off, tech starting at $10, and backpacks starting at $15. If you're shopping for college, they also have rollbacks on college essentials up to 40% off. If you're on a budget, Walmart has everything you need at prices you'll love.
Kohl's
Kohl's is currently having their biggest clearance event of the year, where clearance items across all categories are up to 70% off. They have an entire section dedicated to deals under $10, and women's clothing start at just $2. One deal we love is the top-rated Adidas Cloudfoam Puremotion Adapt Women's Running Shoes for just $49. So cute!
Pottery Barn Teen
Pottery Barn Teen is offering up to 70% off beddings, decor, storage, and more. You're sure to find something you like for your dorm or apartment. They're even offering up to 50% off backpacks and lunch boxes for teens.
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet is having a huge summer blowout sale where you can save an extra 20% off hundreds of items including best-selling bags and clearance styles. With the added discount you can find so many deals on must-have bags for under $100. It's a sale we highly recommend checking out.
Urban Outfitters
Whether you're looking for cute home decor to make your dorm or new apartment feel totally your own or the latest fashion trends to go back to school in style, Urban Outfitters is one place you'll want to shop this back-to-school season. Right now, they're offering a 10% off "student discount" for everyone with the purchase of $100.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Need new jeans for the season? You'll want to check out Abercrombie & Fitch's Semi-Annual Denim Event where all their jeans are 30% off. Shoppers are obsessed with their Curve Love line which includes the trendy Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jeans. Reviewers say they're the "perfect jeans."
Francesca's
Francesca's wants you to "get back to campus in style" with their site wide back-to-school sale. Right now, pretty much everything is on sale for 30% off, like this super chic crop jacket that's $39. On top of that, they also have a buy more, save more offer where you ca save 50% off your purchase of four or more items.
Lululemon
Lululemon's We Made Too Much section has some really amazing deals on leggings, sports bras, tank tops and more. If you have a bit of patience, you can find some jaw-dropping deals like the Align High-Rise Pant 25" for as low as $19!
Kate Spade Surprise
Whether you need a new backpack or a small crossbody to take all over campus and beyond, Kate Spade Surprise has just the thing you need for a great price. In fact, everything on site is up to 75% off. Plus, they have really great bundle deals right now where you can score a backpack, a lanyard and a medium cosmetic case for just $139. Considering it's valued at early $500, you're getting an amazing deal.
We also recommend keeping an eye on their Deal of the Day, which offers additional savings on must-have styles. Today, you can snag the adorable Kali Small Dome Crossbody, originally $239, for just $59.
Looking for more great sales to shop today? Check out BaubleBar's Friends & Family Sale where everything is 25% off.