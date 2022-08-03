Coach Outlet Summer Blowout Sale: Score an Extra 20% Off All Clearance Totes, Satchels, Wallets & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Who's ready a big summer blowout? Coach Outlet is having a limited time only summer savings event where you can take an additional 20% off hundreds of styles including best-sellers and clearance items. Considering clearance styles are already 70% off, you can find some seriously good deals on bags, shoes, clothing and more.

For instance, their shopper-loved Mollie tote that's originally $428 is on sale now for $103. It's sophisticated, comes in several colors and large enough to fit everything you need for the day ahead. Coach Outlet also has a ton of under $100 deals worth shopping like the highly versatile zip top tote or one of our faves, the mini Lillie carryall. You can even snag their popular corner zip wristlets for $21.

If you're a fan of Mickey Mouse, the Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection that released earlier this year is also included in the extra 20% off sale. One style we love is the adorable Serena satchel that's on sale for just $91.

The sale lasts for a limited time only, so we highly recommend shopping as soon as possible. Plus, we already noticed several popular styles selling out, so don't miss your chance to snag a bag you love for an incredible price.

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from the Coach Outlet Summer Blowout Sale. Check those out below.