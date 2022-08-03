Ashley Greene Reveals the Lesson About Motherhood She's Taken From Twilight's Bella Swan

Watch : Ashley Greene Answers 10 Questions About "Twilight"

In a new moon or two, Ashley Greene will be a mom.

Now, she's looking back at a maternal bond from her Twilight days—the one between Bella Swan and her daughter Renesmee Cullen.

"The one thing I'll take from Bella and her relationship with Renesmee is kind of the fierce protectiveness and loyalty that she has to this child," Ashley, who played Alice Cullen in the film series, told InStyle in an interview published July 28. "I think that is something that innately comes with being a mother, for sure."

But the character, played by Kristen Stewart in the movies, isn't the only one Ashley is taking guidance from. Her onscreen sister has also been a source of support.

"Being pregnant allows you to connect with people in a very different way," the actress said, noting she and former co-star Nikki Reed (who played Rosalie), "align on a lot of things, so that has been a really nice kind of re-development of a relationship."