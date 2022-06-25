Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Peter Facinelli

Watch : Peter Facinelli's Father's Day Adventure

Lily Anne Harrison is going to be a mom!

The Vanished star, 33, announced that she and fiancé Peter Facinelli, 48, are expecting their first child together in a June 25 Instagram post. In the simple selfie, the actress' growing baby bump can be seen underneath a black and red floral top.

And, just in case it wasn't clear, Lily cheekily confirmed that it's not a food baby that she's expecting in her caption. She wrote, "Not a burrito belly."

In addition to their little one on the way, the Twilight star is also dad to three daughters—Luca Bella, 24, Lola Ray, 19, and Fiona Eve, 15—from his previous marriage to Jennie Garth, which ended after 11 years in 2012.

After sharing her post, Lily and Peter's closest friends flooded its comment section with love and support for the growing family.

Actress Sarah Wynter wrote, "so excited for you and @peterfacinelli LOVE this!!"