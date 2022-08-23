Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married

Introducing Mrs. Davies.
Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are officially married. The Bravolebrities said "I do" on Aug. 23 during a tropical ceremony at the Dreams Natura Resort and Spa in Cancun, Mexico surrounded by family and friends.
Scheana looked stunning in a custom white design by Pol' Atteu Haute Couture, while the groom donned a suit by Art Lewin. The couple's nearly 16-month-old daughter Summer Moon served as the flower girl and wore a matching Pol' Atteu design of her own.
Included in the guest list was their VPR co-stars Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney, plus former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.
Ariana and Raquel were among Scheana's seven bridesmaids, while both Toms served as groomsmen.
The wedding will be seen on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.
Scheana and Brock began dating in 2019 after meeting in San Diego and welcomed their first child together—daughter Summer Moon Honey—in April 2021. Just a few months later, Davies popped the question in July.
The two originally wanted to have a destination wedding in Bali so that it would be easier for Brock's family in Australia to make it to the ceremony, but ultimately chose a locale closer to California. "I just wanted something overlooking the ocean," Scheana told E! News in April 2022 after their change of plans.
Last month, Scheana, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Michael Shay in 2017, explained how she wanted her second trip down the aisle to "feel" different this time.
"I felt like I had my dream wedding the first time, so I have different dreams now," she told E! News exclusively while filming season 10 of VPR at the opening party for Schwartz & Sandy's in L.A. "But it's everything that we want with each other."
Scheana and Brock's bridal party have been in Cancun for several days partying it up ahead of their big day. Scheana celebrated her bachelorette with a girls trip aboard a boat sailing the crystal clear waters, while Brock had a boys day turning up at a local day club.
