Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Are MARRIED!

Introducing Mrs. Davies.

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are officially married. The Bravolebrities said "I do" on Aug. 23 during a tropical ceremony at the Dreams Natura Resort and Spa in Cancun, Mexico surrounded by family and friends.

Scheana looked stunning in a custom white design by Pol' Atteu Haute Couture, while the groom donned a suit by Art Lewin. The couple's nearly 16-month-old daughter Summer Moon served as the flower girl and wore a matching Pol' Atteu design of her own.

Included in the guest list was their VPR co-stars Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney, plus former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.

Ariana and Raquel were among Scheana's seven bridesmaids, while both Toms served as groomsmen.

The wedding will be seen on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana and Brock began dating in 2019 after meeting in San Diego and welcomed their first child together—daughter Summer Moon Honey—in April 2021. Just a few months later, Davies popped the question in July.