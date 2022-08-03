Welcome to E! Insider

E! News’ Members-Only Lifestyle Brand

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Misses Family Trip to Cabo Due to "Doctor's Orders"

Tarek El Moussa recently revealed that his wife, Heather Rae Young, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first baby, had to miss out on a family getaway to Cabo. See her response below.

By Kisha Forde Aug 03, 2022 4:12 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesPregnanciesCouplesCelebritiesTarek El MoussaSelling Sunset
Watch: Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Baby Gender REVEAL

It may be just a little while before Heather Rae El Moussa can have some fun in the sun again.
 
The Selling Sunset star—who recently announced she and husband Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first baby together—is currently MIA from a family trip in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. As Tarek—who shares two children with ex Christina Haack Hall revealed—his wife is following medical advice and had to stay back on this occasion.
 
"Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea," the Flip or Flop star captioned an Instagram photo of his family Aug. 2. "Staying in a villa with my entire fam and our kids and having a blast. Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with. So, if you need the El Moussa fam, we'll be here:) Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctor's orders come first!!"
 
And as for Heather, it's clear that she is also a little sad to be missing out on the family fun. "Miss my family," she wrote. "And love you so much baby."

photos
The Love Lives of Selling Sunset Stars

Heather and Tarek—who tied the knot in October 2021 after nearly two years of dating—announced they were expecting their first baby in a sweet post shared in mid-July. Since tying the knot, the two have been open about their experience with fertility struggles.

Christina Cernik

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Jet Claim About Kris Jenner & Taylor Swift

2
Exclusive

Watch Ray J and Princess Love’s Marriage Come to Dramatic End

3

Monica Lewinsky Asks Beyoncé to Remove Her Name From “Partition” Lyric

Less than two weeks after sharing the exciting news, the couple also revealed they learned they would be welcoming a baby boy.

"Surprise!!!" the 34-year-old captioned their July 13 Instagram photos announcing their pregnancy, which also featured Tarek's kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6. "Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!"
 
In his own post celebrating the big news, Tarek gushed over his excitement about their expanding family.
 
"I'm just genuinely so excited for this next chapter of our lives together as a family," he wrote. "And feel so blessed."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Jet Claim About Kris Jenner & Taylor Swift

2
Exclusive

Watch Ray J and Princess Love’s Marriage Come to Dramatic End

3

Monica Lewinsky Asks Beyoncé to Remove Her Name From “Partition” Lyric

4

Kendall Jenner Gets Comfy on Devin Booker’s Lap in New Vacation Pic

5

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud