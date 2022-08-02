On The Scene: Katy Perry Launches Apertif and MGK and Avril Lavigne Take Over Chicago's Lollapalooza Fest

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
So, sit back and relax while we fill you in on everything you need to know this week.
Bon Apertif: Katy Perry and co-founder Morgan McLachlan's non-alcoholic aperitif line, De Soi, celebrated its official launch with a tres chic rooftop party at Heimat in West Hollywood on July 28. Guests were treated to music by DJ Mia Moretti and were fully immersed in fresh greenery and floral adornments, plus interactive, sensory installments that embodied De Soi's botanical process.
The pop icon took the mic to welcome her guests and shared, "De Soi stands for pleasure with restraint because if you're a matriarch, like so many of you are, it's a delicate balance every single day juggling all the things, all the spinning plates, and it's nice to have an alternative every once in a while." Cheers!
Viva Las Vegas: On Aug. 1,
Stormi's dad Travis Scott announced "Road to Utopia," a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience with Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, Sin City's newest addition to the iconic strip. The residency promises to be a spectacle only suited for Las Vegas, as the venue features an unrivaled, high-technology experience that transforms based on the evening's performing artist, including Zouk's LED Mothership and shifting ceiling. The first of seven shows begin on Sept. 17, 2022. Party on, friends.
Un Rendez-vous Romantique: New parents J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer snuck away for a date night as they were spotted heading into the Vetements Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Show in Paris, France.
Yes, Chef: Star of FX's The Bear, Jeremy Allen White was living out his Chicago restauranteur persona over Lollapalooza weekend at the Magnificent Mile's French Brasserie Venteux on July 29. White enjoyed an iced latte in the restaurant's bright and airy cafe.
XOXO: Cast members of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, including Thomas Doherty and Eli Brown, checked out NYC's new members-only club The Ned Nomad on July 30. At a party in the club's Magic Room, hotel curator and nightlife mogul Richie Akiva hosted the bash, while actor Evan Mock supplied the music for a packed dance floor. Now that the cat's out of the bag, expect this new Manhattan hotspot to be besieged by celebs and socialites.
So Shady: Tom Cruise celebrated the box office success of Top Gun Maverick in the U.K. recently, including pit-stops at Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix, where he continued to demonstrate aviator chic in a pair of AO Eyewear's Original Pilot sunglasses. The line of shades have been a favorite of U.S. military pilots for years, so it's no surprise that Cruise—who infamously flies his own planes in his free time—appears to be a big fan of the brand.
For a Cause: Summer soirees in the Hamptons are known for both their good invite lists and their good causes. And this year's Gabrielle's Angels Midsummer Gala presented by the Young Professionals Committee was no exception. Hosted by beauty influencer Emira D'Spain and Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader, both in Misahara Fine Jewelry, the money raised went toward cancer research. Serena Kerrigan, who shared about her own mother's battle with cancer, was presented with the evenings Hero Award.
Emo Takeover: Chicago hosted its annual Lollapalooza music festival, and the stars were certainly hungry after their sets. Lolla headliner Machine Gun Kelly imbibed on Opus One with his dinner at TAO Chicago in River North alongside touring partner Avril Lavigne. The group later headed to the nightclub where MGK performed "My Ex's Best Friend," among many other hits, before inviting Avril up for the final song. The duo closed out the night with their song "Bois Lie" while a friend held up Megan Fox on FaceTime at a table close by to watch the whole thing.
Worlds Collide: This year's San Diego Comic-Con was particularly special as far as your favorite new fantasy content goes, with HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon and Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ensemble cast members making an appearance at the annual Entertainment Weekly bash on July 23. Cast members from both epic shows co-mingled at the coveted party, and our nerd-o-meter was maxed out after witnessing such other-worldly socializing. Long live all the kings?