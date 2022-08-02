On The Scene: Katy Perry Launches Apertif and MGK and Avril Lavigne Take Over Chicago's Lollapalooza Fest

Watch : Inside Katy Perry's Family Fan Club, Vegas Show & Roar Choreography

Bon Apertif: Katy Perry and co-founder Morgan McLachlan's non-alcoholic aperitif line, De Soi, celebrated its official launch with a tres chic rooftop party at Heimat in West Hollywood on July 28. Guests were treated to music by DJ Mia Moretti and were fully immersed in fresh greenery and floral adornments, plus interactive, sensory installments that embodied De Soi's botanical process.

The pop icon took the mic to welcome her guests and shared, "De Soi stands for pleasure with restraint because if you're a matriarch, like so many of you are, it's a delicate balance every single day juggling all the things, all the spinning plates, and it's nice to have an alternative every once in a while." Cheers!