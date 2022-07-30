Exclusive

How Jazmine Sullivan Made Sure Her Lollapalooza 2022 Debut Performance Was Unforgettable

As part of E!’s Backstage Pass, Jazmine Sullivan shared the unique vibe she wanted to bring to Chicago for the world-famous Lollapalooza music festival.

If you miss Jazmine Sullivan's festival performances, you miss out on a whole lot. 

Close to one month after picking up the Best Female R&B/Pop Award at the 2022 BET Awards, the singer packed her bags for Chicago where she had her debut Lollapalooza set on July 28. For Jazmine, the opportunity to open for bands like Metallica was something she didn't take lightly.

"There are so many different artists that are going to be there and you're being exposed to so many different forms of music," Jazmine exclusively shared with E! News. "You want to introduce people to who you are and your sound." 

And while a gig at Lollapalooza may be shorter than a headlining gig, the 35-year-old is still focused on delivering an unforgettable show.

Shutterstock

"I try not to put a lot of pressure on myself," she said. "I'm gonna get up there and I'm gonna do my thing and hopefully people vibe with it and, if not, I'm gonna enjoy myself because there's so many artists on the lineup. It's just about being yourself and being comfortable."

As part of her first Lollapalooza experience, Jazmine teamed up with IHG Hotels & Resorts to allow her fans to travel just like her. In fact, she performed a special set at a pre-party held at the Boleo Rooftop.

Kamil Krzaczynski

"There's so much going on outside in the world and definitely when you're at a festival," Jazmine said. "When you come to your room, we want to make sure that it's very peaceful and tranquil."

For more behind-the-scenes details into Jazmine's big Chicago weekend including what she loves to have in her hotel room, keep reading. And find out when Jazmine is coming to your city online now.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for IHG Hotels & Resorts
Arrive in Style

As part of Lollapalooza weekend, Jazmine Sullivan teamed up with IHG Hotels & Resorts to allow her fans to travel in style just like her. 

Kamil Krzaczynsky
Start the Party

Before performing at the music festival on July 28, Jazmine invited fans to a pre-party near Chicago's Boleo Rooftop. 

Kamil Krzaczynsky
Feels Like Home

Whenever Jazmine's tour schedule takes her, she will also make sure to bring a candle. "I love bringing the scents that I love," she said. "I love a good rooftop bar too. When we go to the hotel and you get a second after performing, you want to relax and unwind with your friends." 

Kamil Krzaczynsky
Beat the Bus

While there are plenty of perks to traveling on a tour bus, there's nothing like a nice hotel stay. "When you're on tour, you can't wait to get to a real bed," Jazmine shared. "I do enjoy the tour bus and it does feel good being on there with the band, but definitely you can't wait to sleep in a real bed and on some comfortable pillows." 

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for IHG Hotels & Resorts
Start the Show

Before every performance, Jazmine has one goal in her mind. "I just hope that they really vibe with me," she said. "There are a lot of artists that are going up there and I'm just gonna do my thing and be myself and I just hope they love it."

Shutterstock
Fashion Fun

For her Lollapalooza performance look, Jazmine chose something bright so fans can spot her near and far. "For me now, it's also just about being super, super comfortable," she said. "Whenever I'm on a stage, in a hotel, whatever I'm doing, I just want to be comfortable so it's bright and comfy." 

