How Jazmine Sullivan Made Sure Her Lollapalooza 2022 Debut Performance Was Unforgettable

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
If you miss Jazmine Sullivan's festival performances, you miss out on a whole lot.
Close to one month after picking up the Best Female R&B/Pop Award at the 2022 BET Awards, the singer packed her bags for Chicago where she had her debut Lollapalooza set on July 28. For Jazmine, the opportunity to open for bands like Metallica was something she didn't take lightly.
"There are so many different artists that are going to be there and you're being exposed to so many different forms of music," Jazmine exclusively shared with E! News. "You want to introduce people to who you are and your sound."
And while a gig at Lollapalooza may be shorter than a headlining gig, the 35-year-old is still focused on delivering an unforgettable show.
"I try not to put a lot of pressure on myself," she said. "I'm gonna get up there and I'm gonna do my thing and hopefully people vibe with it and, if not, I'm gonna enjoy myself because there's so many artists on the lineup. It's just about being yourself and being comfortable."
As part of her first Lollapalooza experience, Jazmine teamed up with IHG Hotels & Resorts to allow her fans to travel just like her. In fact, she performed a special set at a pre-party held at the Boleo Rooftop.
"There's so much going on outside in the world and definitely when you're at a festival," Jazmine said. "When you come to your room, we want to make sure that it's very peaceful and tranquil."
For more behind-the-scenes details into Jazmine's big Chicago weekend including what she loves to have in her hotel room, keep reading. And find out when Jazmine is coming to your city online now.
Want more insider access? Train's Pat Monahan shares behind-the-scenes secrets of priceless AM Gold tour. Plus, see how Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann went from reality star to headlining DJ.