Nothing To Wear? Build a Capsule Wardrobe of Elevated Basics

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've all been there. We have a full closet, but somehow, when it comes time to get ready, we have nothing to wear. If this sounds like you, we suggest building a capsule wardrobe, consisting of elevated basics that can be mixed and matched to form chic outfits. The styles making up a capsule wardrobe can also complete your existing go-to outfits or serve as strong foundations for building outfits, as they match with virtually everything.
The best styles to add to your capsule wardrobe are elevated classics. They're nicer pieces that will never go out of style, so you'll wear them time and again. Say goodbye to fast fashion. You'll look stylish for years to come.
Below, we've rounded up 13 pants, tops, outerwear, shoes, and accessories that we think will be your capsule wardrobe starter-pack. You'll never feel like you have nothing to wear again. Scroll below and look chic for seasons to come.
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Whether you're pairing this slip dress with a leather blazer for the office or rocking it at dinner or brunch, we think it will be your new go-to. Pair it with sneakers for a more casual look or heels for a fancier vibe. Either way, you'll look so chic. This look comes in sizes XXS to 5X and 21 colors, so you'll find your perfect fit and style.
ReoRia Women's Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Tank Tops
With over 16k 5-star reviews on Amazon, this halter neck bodysuit is a must-have. Whether you're throwing it under a blazer for work or pairing it with baggy jeans and booties for a night out, this flattering bodysuit is so versatile. It's the perfect starting point for many chic outfits.
Tailored twill trousers
A good pair of trousers aren't just for the office anymore. Yes, you'll look great in a business casual outfit featuring these pants, but you can also style them in a trendy way à la the cool girl on your Instagram feed for dinner with your friends. These trousers come in sizes 0-18, so you can find your perfect fit.
FUNYYZO Women's Wide Leg Work Pants High Waist Long Straight Trousers Causal Pants with Pocket
Your wardrobe needs a good pair of khakis, and we think these ones will do the trick.
Haley Loafer
Everyone needs a great pair of loafers. They're classic styles that are extra on-trend this season, and you'll see a lot of them this fall as the school-girl trend reigns supreme.
Grlasen Women Casual Elegant Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazers Open Front Solid Work Office Jacket Blazer
You'll want to finish off so many of your outfits with this trending oversized blazer that will go with everything.
Treasure & Bond V-Neck Sweater
Cozy but make it fashion. Invest in a great chic sweater that will keep you warm this fall.
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Any good wardrobe needs a go-to pair of flattering jeans that make you feel super confident as soon as you put them on. With extended sizes and great reviews, these Abercrombie jeans will go with everything.
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
This chic bag comes in 14 colors, and we think it's the perfect way to complete your fashion-forward outfits.
Amber Black Leather
To finish off your outfits, we think you'll find yourself reaching for these black booties time and again.
Cyrus Sweater Duster Cardigan
We think there's nothing chicer than a long cardigan, and this one is 64% off now.
Womens Dressy Blouses Tops, Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirts
You'll look instantly put-together when you tuck this button-down into your jeans or trousers or throw it over your slip dress.
Essential Easy Tee
The perfect white t-shirt is like an old friend you keep coming back to and feel great with. Does anybody else get emotionally attached to their clothes? No? Just us?