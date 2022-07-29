Jennifer Lopez Slips Into Chic Ballet Flats in Rare Style Move

Now, this is a fashion moment that will make you want to dance again.
Jennifer Lopez recently walked the streets of Paris with her husband Ben Affleck in the most practical, yet effortlessly sophisticated shoes: ballet flats.
Even though the JLO Beauty founder typically opts for platform heels—a style she's also rocked during her romantic post-wedding trip—she swapped the sexy stilettos for cream-colored ballet flats that featured a dainty bow wrapped on the front.
The comfortable, yet chic shoes added elegance to the A-lister's vibrant blue shirtdress by Alexander McQueen, which she paired with a navy printed Christian Dior handbag and wide-brimmed sunglasses. The Hustlers star displayed her posh look while enjoying an outing at the Parisian restaurant, Le Flore en l'Île on July 25.
Throughout her European getaway with Ben, who she tied the knot with in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, she's continued to prove why her fashion is unbeatable.
Between wearing flowy halter dresses and wide-leg denim pants, her fashion has taken her from day to night. That's exactly how she wore the ballet flats and shirtdress—a look she was photographed wearing in the afternoon and long after the sun went down.
J.Lo's breezy dresses have also been perfect pieces for boat rides, sightseeing and date nights.
Shortly after becoming Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck, she and the Justice League actor jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway with their family. Ben's daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13 (who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner), as well as Emme, 14, (who J.Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony), have been spotted on the trip with the couple.
A source previously told E! News the two have been in newlywed bliss during their getaway.
"Ben and J.Lo were holding hands and looking at each other adoringly," the eyewitness described, adding that their kids "seem to be best friends and were holding hands and giggling."