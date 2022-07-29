Jennifer Lopez Slips Into Chic Ballet Flats in Rare Style Move

Watch : Ben Affleck Gets Emotional During Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Dinner

Now, this is a fashion moment that will make you want to dance again.

Jennifer Lopez recently walked the streets of Paris with her husband Ben Affleck in the most practical, yet effortlessly sophisticated shoes: ballet flats.

Even though the JLO Beauty founder typically opts for platform heels—a style she's also rocked during her romantic post-wedding trip—she swapped the sexy stilettos for cream-colored ballet flats that featured a dainty bow wrapped on the front.

The comfortable, yet chic shoes added elegance to the A-lister's vibrant blue shirtdress by Alexander McQueen, which she paired with a navy printed Christian Dior handbag and wide-brimmed sunglasses. The Hustlers star displayed her posh look while enjoying an outing at the Parisian restaurant, Le Flore en l'Île on July 25.

Throughout her European getaway with Ben, who she tied the knot with in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, she's continued to prove why her fashion is unbeatable.