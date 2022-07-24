Jennifer Lopez Poses Naked as She Launches JLo Body Collection on 53rd Birthday

Jennifer Lopez, who just turned 53, is baring it all again as she launches her latest project.
Fresh off her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck, the star celebrated her birthday on July 24 and marked the occasion by launching her new JLo Body line from her JLo Beauty brand, starting with the FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm. In one of her sexy campaign pics, Jennifer poses naked.
"We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body," a post on her Instagram read. "It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!"
Jennifer, famous for her own, continued, "Today's my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science for your best assets! #JLoBeauty."
The new product retails for $65 at JLoBeauty.com and will also be available on sephora.com on Sept. 6 and in Sephora stores on Sept. 26.
This is not the first time J.Lo has posed nude. In 2020, she appeared naked on the official cover photo for her single "In the Morning."
Jennifer launched her new JLo Body line while on a post-wedding family trip to Paris with Ben, 49. The couple wed in a small, surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, more than a year after their rekindled their early '00s romance.
While talking about JLo Body, the actress told People how Ben prefers her in her natural state. "He is like, 'I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no makeup on, just you in your own skin," she said. "He really appreciates that. And that makes me feel really confident and beautiful. Someone can see the essence of who you are and just the skin that you're in and that I take care of that and that he appreciates that. That makes me feel really beautiful too."
Jennifer also reflected about getting older. "I am the age I am, but I feel amazing and happier than ever," she told People. "I feel like I'm just at my halftime right now and just getting started."