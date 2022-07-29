"Deeply Remorseful" Will Smith Speaks Out 4 Months After Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith ADDRESSES Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Will Smith is ready to answer your questions about that Oscars incident.

Four months after the actor made headlines for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Will returned to social media on July 29 to reflect on the incident. "It's been a minute," an opening message read. "Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work."

"You asked a lot of fair questions," the note continued, "that I wanted to take some time to answer."

The nearly six-minute video then flashed to Will sitting down in a chair and reading a question about the incident: "Why didn't you apologize to Chris in your Oscars speech?" Speaking directly to the camera, Will—who won the Academy Award for Best Actor shortly after the onstage encounter—explained that he was "fogged out" at that point.

"It's all fuzzy," the King Richard star said. "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable. And I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."