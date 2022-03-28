Jaden Smith, Cardi B, Trevor Noah and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Watch : Will Smith SLAPS Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Will Smith's son seems to have his back after that Oscars debacle.

Jaden Smith joined several Hollywood stars, including Cardi B, Trevor Noah and Maria Shriver, in speaking out after Will slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars.

"Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?" Chris joked on stage about Jada Pinkett Smith. "That was a nice one, OK?"

Will then walked on stage, slapped Chris and returned to his seat. He shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"

Will ended up winning the Best Actor Oscar for playing Richard Williams in the movie King Richard and used his speech to apologize for the incident. "I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," Will said while breaking down. "This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award, it's not about winning an award for me."

The actor later made a comparison to the "crazy father" he played onscreen, before sharing advice he received from Denzel Washington after slapping the comedian. "In this business you gotta have people disrespecting you and you gotta pretend that that's OK," he said. "Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, 'At your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you.'"