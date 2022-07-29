The Wilds Reportedly Canceled After 2 Seasons

Watch : The Wilds Stars Mia Healey & Erana James Tease Season 2

We're ready to head to a deserted island ourselves after hearing this news.

After two seasons, Prime Video's The Wilds has been canceled, according to Deadline.

The series, which followed a group of teenagers stranded on a desolate island after having been recruited into an elaborate social experiment, premiered its second season on May 6.

The first season followed a group of teenage girls—including Leah (Sarah Pidgeon), Toni (Erana James), Fatin (Sophia Ali), Dot (Shannon Berry) and Martha (Jenna Clause)—as they scrapped for survival on the island after a plane crash.

Season two introduced a group of teenage boys—including Rafael (Zack Calderon), Ivan (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), Kirin (Charles Alexander) and Bo (Tanner Ray Rook)—who found themselves in the same situation on a separate island.

After the teens reached the end of their deadly experiments, they were held captive at a facility and questioned by those that had orchestrated the whole thing. Both groups eventually joined forces at the end of the second season to try to escape.