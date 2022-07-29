The Wilds Reportedly Canceled After 2 Seasons

We're ready to head to a deserted island ourselves after hearing this news.
After two seasons, Prime Video's The Wilds has been canceled, according to Deadline.
The series, which followed a group of teenagers stranded on a desolate island after having been recruited into an elaborate social experiment, premiered its second season on May 6.
The first season followed a group of teenage girls—including Leah (Sarah Pidgeon), Toni (Erana James), Fatin (Sophia Ali), Dot (Shannon Berry) and Martha (Jenna Clause)—as they scrapped for survival on the island after a plane crash.
Season two introduced a group of teenage boys—including Rafael (Zack Calderon), Ivan (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), Kirin (Charles Alexander) and Bo (Tanner Ray Rook)—who found themselves in the same situation on a separate island.
After the teens reached the end of their deadly experiments, they were held captive at a facility and questioned by those that had orchestrated the whole thing. Both groups eventually joined forces at the end of the second season to try to escape.
However, mastermind Gretchen (Rachel Griffiths) went on the run and stranded both groups of teenagers on another island with known sexual predator Seth (Alex Fitzalan) overseeing the next phase of the experiment.
At the end of season two, The Wilds co-showrunner Amy B. Harris teased that plans for a potential third season were already in place.
"What's so fun about 14 characters is, on both islands, just being able to explore different character relationships with each other," she told Entertainment Weekly in May. "Now we have all 14 in the same place and what does that look like? We know Gretchen has a little bit of time and a plan, so the fun of seeing how the different variations and chemistries we get to play with turn out, that's what I'm most excited about exploring and I think it will be both satisfying and combustible."
Unfortunately, we'll never know what happens next.
