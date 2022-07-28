Why Neil Patrick Harris' New Show Uncoupled Isn't Your Typical Gay Rom-Com

Get ready for a new kind of rom-com.
With shows like Love, Victor and Heartstopper bringing LGBTQ+ representation to younger audiences, Netflix's new series Uncoupled is putting middle-aged queer men front and center.
"What's really fun about it is being able to tell these stories as men of our age," actor and host Jai Rodriguez exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at the show's July 27 premiere. "But what happens when we date and get married and age out of the key demographic that's often represented, what happens to them? There's a lot of fun we get to have in this, but we touch on some serious issues that are universal."
The show—which premieres July 29—follows Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a newly single man trying to find himself after his longtime boyfriend leaves him. And while the series focuses on queer love stories, star Tisha Campbell said that its themes are universal. She herself was "uncoupled from a 26-year relationship," having filed for divorce from ex-husband Duane Martin in 2018.
"This is why I love this show," the actress told Daily Pop. "Even though we have Neil Patrick Harris—he's playing a man who was dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years—everybody can relate because all the ups and down that he went through in this show were the same ups and downs that I went through when I uncoupled myself."
Harris is no stranger to the world of rom-com sitcoms, having starred as Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother from 2005-2014. But unlike the CBS series, the 49-year-old joked that Uncoupled makes for a much easier binge-watch "because there's no commercials."
"It's 30 minutes each episode," he continued. "It's not like The Crown where it's a commitment. You get to come in Ted Lasso-style, watch the show, feel a little, laugh a lot, maybe shed a tear, then carry on with your life."
Walking the premiere red carpet with his husband David Burtka, Harris also joked that "premieres are terrible date nights," telling Daily Pop, "Look at how weird this is. How is this supposed to be intimate? This is like asking people if they're watching The Bachelor whether it's authentic."
Uncoupled premieres July 29 on Netflix.